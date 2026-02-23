Tipplers sneak into TN govt school through broken compound wall

Parents expressed fear that such activities could put children at risk, especially during early morning hours and after school sessions. "The school is meant to be a safe place for learning. But now it has become a hangout spot for drunkards," said a parent on the condition of anonymity.

Madhavan said the situation has been like this since last year. Teachers have also raised hygiene concerns, saying the bathrooms are left dirty and unusable. Madhavan added that he raised this issue in person with Public Works Department (PWD) officials when they inspected the school for a paint job three months ago, and since then, no action has been taken. When contacted, PWD officials said they would inspect the damaged compound wall.

They assured that necessary repair work would be taken up to prevent unauthorised entry into the school premises. Residents have demanded immediate action, including rebuilding the wall and improving security around government schools.