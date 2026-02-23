Vaan Island reef restoration yields Rs 62 crore in benefits: Study

CHENNAI: A decade-long artificial reef restoration of Vaan Island in the Gulf of Mannar has generated socio-ecological benefits worth Rs 61.67 crore, more than double the project’s inflation-adjusted cost, according to a technical assessment by the Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission and its partners, Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Foundation and IIT Madras.

The study found that the intervention delivered an adjusted benefit-cost ratio (BCR) of 2.34, confirming that nature-based coastal restoration can produce significant economic returns alongside ecological gains.

Vaan Island, one of 21 uninhabited coral islands, had suffered severe erosion, shrinking by 92% between 1969 and 2015. Its area reduced from about 20 hectares to 1.53 hectares largely due to coral mining, sea-level rise and reef degradation. To arrest the decline, scientists deployed 10,600 specially designed artificial reef modules around the island beginning in 2015. The report termed the outcome “conclusive proof that severe coastal loss is reversible”.