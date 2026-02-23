‘Vijay likely to contest from North Chennai’: Aadhav Arjuna.

CHENNAI: During the meeting of TVK office-bearers from the Perambur constituency on Sunday, party cadre passed a resolution urging actor-politician Vijay to contest from Perambur. The resolution was proposed by TVK’s election campaign management secretary Aadhav Arjuna, who said that Vijay had told him he would like to contest from a constituency where there is poverty, limited opportunities for women, unemployment, where slums exist, drug and liquor abuse is rampant, and turn it into developed regions comparable to Singapore. “From my conversations with him, Vijay may have his heart set on North Chennai and may be looking to contest from constituencies like Perambur, RK Nagar or Kolathur,” Aadhav said.

The resolution to urge Vijay to contest from Perambur was later endorsed by the party’s general secretary N Anand, along with other office-bearers.