55-year-old killed in suspected tiger attack, residents protest demanding capture of man-eater

NILGIRIS: Following the death of a 55-year-old man in a suspected tiger attack in Ooty, residents on Tuesday demonstrated at Sholur junction demanding the capture of the man-eater.

The deceased was identified as Pushtahl Kuttan, a resident of Chinnagadamund, a Toda settlement.

The protest erupted after his mauled body was found inside bushes after 8 am on Tuesday, near 8th Mile at Mel Gadamund in Ooty. Traffic was disrupted on the Ooty–Gudalur National Highway for over two hours.

According to residents, Kuttan had been reported missing on Monday night. It is suspected that the animal attacked and dragged him into the forest before consuming parts of his body.

"We traced the body nearly 200 metres away from the road leading to the mund by following bloodstains and pieces of clothing worn by the deceased. This indicates that the big cat may have dragged him after the attack," said an angry villager.

The incident reportedly occurred when Kuttan was returning home after visiting his father in a nearby hamlet. He had been walking through a reserve forest area when the animal attacked him.