74 lakh voters deleted from Tamil Nadu electoral rolls after SIR

CHENNAI: The total number of voters in Tamil Nadu stood at 5.67 crore after the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu. This is around 74 lakh voters (or 11.5%) fewer than the 6.41 crore voters on the rolls when the exercise began in the state on October 27, 2025.

When the draft rolls were published on December 19 after the SIR enumeration period, 97.34 lakh names were dropped from the electoral rolls. Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik on Monday said that after the claims and objections period for the SIR got over on January 30, 2026, 27.53 lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls and 4.23 lakh names were deleted. This resulted in the net addition of around 23 lakh to the 5.44 crore voters in the draft SIR rolls.

After the SIR exercise was first completed in Bihar in September 2025, the process was initiated in three union territories and nine states, including Tamil Nadu. Of these states, only Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are yet to release the final SIR rolls.