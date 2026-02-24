Activists flag unregulated bus halts near TVS tollgate and Mannarpuram, seek new stops

TIRUCHY: Civic activists and residents have raised concerns over the absence of authorised bus stops near TVS Tollgate and Mannarpuram, arguing that the absence of designated halting areas has led to unregulated and risky boarding.

The opening of the Panjappur Integrated Bus Terminus on the outskirts of Tiruchy marked the shift of inter-district bus services. Despite that, government and private buses halt at unauthorised points resulting in frequent crowding, unsafe passenger movement and traffic congestion along the busy arterial stretch.

Passengers travelling to and from Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and northern parts of Tamil Nadu continue to board and alight buses at these points citing convenience and time savings. A detailed petition has been submitted to Tiruchy District Collector V Saravanan, demanding the district administration to formally notify authorised bus stops at these points.

According to the representation from anti-corruption movement in Tiruchy district, the shift of inter-district bus services to the Panjappur terminus has unintentionally increased hardship for city-bound commuters. Passengers arriving from outside Tiruchy are required to travel up to Panjappur and then board city buses to reach interior neighbourhoods.

As a result, travellers increasingly choose to get down earlier at TVS Tollgate or Mannarpuram, while those heading out of the city prefer boarding buses at these points instead of proceeding to Panjappur. K Chandrasekar, president of the organisation that submitted the petition, said the problem has intensified in recent months.