Ahead of Assembly polls, TN government reshuffles district collectors, senior officials

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday carried out a series of transfers involving district collectors and senior officials across departments.

D Sneha, Collector of Chengalpattu district, has been appointed as the Collector of Kancheepuram district in place of Kalaiselvi Mohan, who will take charge as Director of Economics and Statistics.

S Malathi Helen, Sub-Collector of Chengalpattu district, has been promoted as the new Collector of Chengalpattu district in lieu of T Sneha.

R Jaya, Commissioner of Economics and Statistics, will assume charge as Secretary to the Special Initiatives Department.

K Ravikumar, Sub-Collector of Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, has been promoted as the Collector of Karur district in place of M Thangavel.

Chandrasekar Sakamuri, on return from deputation to the Union government, will assume charge as the Principal Executive Officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, a post that was vacant.

A Shanmugasundaram will take over as Secretary to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

N Ponmani has been appointed as Joint Commissioner of the Commercial Taxes Department at Erode.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, more official transfers are expected by the end of February.