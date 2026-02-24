Allies eye to bag Tiruppur South before poll bugle is sounded

TIRUPPUR: Major parties are eyeing to wrest the Tiruppur South legislative assembly constituency in the upcoming state election. Both the DMK, which won the constituency last time, and the CPM, which gave up the constituency for the sake of an alliance with the former, are keen to have it in their kitty.

The BJP too would like to make a mark in the constituency which has 1.93 lakh voters. Its ally AIADMK regularly contests from the seat. Tiruppur South was created during the delimitation of constituencies in 2008. In the first Assembly election here in 2011 CPM candidate K Thangavel won as part of the AIADMK alliance.AIADMK candidate S Gunasekaran won in the 2016 election with DMK candidate K Selvaraj coming second and CPM candidate K Thangavel, third.

However, DMK candidate K Selvaraj won the 2021 election. In that election, the CPM had demanded the seat, citing its earlier success. Being a hub of industrial workers, the CPM wanted to keep it but the party gave it up to the DMK for the sake of alliance dharma. But this time, the CPM is keen to contest as part of the DMK-led alliance.

But sitting DMK MLA Selvaraj also wants to contest from this constituency. Selvaraj pins hopes on the Muslim votes in the constituency as Tiruppur South tops in numbers of the community in Tiruppur district. It is said he sailed through last time because of Muslim vote. Selvaraj has already submitted an application expressing his willingness to contest the upcoming election.