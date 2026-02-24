Electorate shrinks by over 10 per cent in Tamil Nadu's 103 constituencies

CHENNAI: The final electoral roll released after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu showed that the size of the electorate shrunk by 10% or more in 103 of the 234 assembly constituencies in the state compared to the number of electors in these constituencies prior to SIR.

Of these, the size of the electorate shrunk by 25% or more in 26 assembly constituencies. Thousand Lights constituency saw the highest percent of deletions, marginally exceeding Anna Nagar constituency, also in Chennai, which saw the highest of over 40% deletions in the draft SIR rolls released in December.

As per the final SIR rolls, Thousands Lights had 1,53,908 voters, compared to 2,38,374 before SIR. This is a drop of 35.4%. The top nine constituencies that saw highest percent of deletions are in Chennai.

These nine are followed by Tiruppur, where the number of electors dropped from 2,72,295 before SIR to 1,93,614, a drop of 28.9%. Ariyalur and Jayankondam, both in Ariyalur districts, saw the lowest percent of decline of less than 2%. Their electorate remained at around 2.61 lakh, a marginal drop of around 4,000 voters during the SIR process.