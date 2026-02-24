Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala launches new party; unveils flag at Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday announced the launch of a new political party and unveiled its flag at a public meeting held in Ramanathapuram, marking her formal re-entry into active politics after years of political hibernation.

Chairing the event at Kottaimedu near Pasumpon, on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala introduced the party flag featuring black, white, and red colours along with portraits of CN Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Describing it as a symbol of continuity, she said that the proposed party would follow the ideological path of these Dravidian stalwarts and function as a movement committed to the welfare of the poor and marginalised.

"This is a movement for the people of Tamil Nadu and for grassroots workers. We are entering a new political field to restore the ideals of our leaders," she said, adding that the decision was taken after "years of patience and reflection." The party's name would be announced shortly, she stated.