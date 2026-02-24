Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala launches new party; unveils flag at Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday announced the launch of a new political party and unveiled its flag at a public meeting held in Ramanathapuram, marking her formal re-entry into active politics after years of political hibernation.
Chairing the event at Kottaimedu near Pasumpon, on the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala introduced the party flag featuring black, white, and red colours along with portraits of CN Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa.
Describing it as a symbol of continuity, she said that the proposed party would follow the ideological path of these Dravidian stalwarts and function as a movement committed to the welfare of the poor and marginalised.
"This is a movement for the people of Tamil Nadu and for grassroots workers. We are entering a new political field to restore the ideals of our leaders," she said, adding that the decision was taken after "years of patience and reflection." The party's name would be announced shortly, she stated.
In her address, Sasikala dwelt extensively on the history of the AIADMK and her association with Jayalalithaa. She revisited the political turmoil following Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, including the elevation of O Panneerselvam as Chief Minister and the subsequent internal discord. Alleging that "internal dissent, administrative interference and betrayal from within" weakened the organisation, she justified her new political venture.
"After Amma's demise, many incidents took place that caused pain to cadres. I remained silent for years hoping for unity, but circumstances have forced me to take this decision," she said.
Framing the new outfit as a people-centric Dravidian force, Sasikala asserted that it would transcend caste and religious divisions and focus on social justice, women's welfare, and economic upliftment.
Invoking freedom fighters from the region, she said that the choice of Ramanathapuram for the announcement was intentional, calling it "a land of courage and sacrifice."