FAIRPRO sees 38,000 visitors, clocks Rs 450 crore in sales

CHENNAI: The three-day 18th edition of FAIRPRO 2026, organised by CREDAI Chennai, concluded on Sunday with bookings of over 460 homes and immediate sales exceeding Rs 450 crore, the organisers said. Visitor turnout crossed 38,000 through a mix of online and on-site registrations.

This year’s edition featured more than 80 member developers, showcasing over 500 projects spanning apartments, plots, villas and commercial spaces. The inventory on display comprised around 52,586 units with a cumulative built-up area of 57.2 million sq ft.

Ticket sizes ranged from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 15 crore. Fifteen industry partners participated, creating what organisers described as a full-stack real estate marketplace under one roof. Mohamed Ali, president of CREDAI Chennai, said the strong response reflected pent-up demand in the residential market.

He also highlighted the role of State Bank of India as the exclusive banking partner, offering preferential home loan terms to buyers during the event. S Sivagurunathan, adviser to the fair and immediate past president of the developers’ body, said crossing 460 bookings within three days marked a new benchmark for the exhibition, underlining the credibility and transparency the platform has built over the years.

K Mothish Kumar, convener of FAIRPRO 2026, added that the quality of enquiries stood out this year.