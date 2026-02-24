Filed chargesheets against 12 in three kidney trafficking cases: SIT to Madras HC

MADURAI: The SIT, constituted by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court for investigating kidney trafficking incidents in TN, told the HC on Monday that it has completed the investigation and filed chargesheets in the three cases registered over the incidents on February 17.

The additional public prosecutor (APP), who represented the team headed by the then IG (South Zone) Prem Anand Sinha, made the statement while submitting a status report, in a sealed cover, in a PIL filed seeking a CBI probe into the racket.

The APP told the court that the police had registered separate cases for three incidents of organ theft at Pallipalayam police station, and chargesheets, against 12 total accused, have been filed on February 17 before the JM of Kumarapalayam in Namakkal, he added. Recording the same, a bench comprising justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan closed the PIL.

The SIT was appointed in August 2025, after the court expressed displeasure over the non-registration of an FIR by the state in connection with the kidney trafficking incidents in TN. The PIL was filed by an advocate, SN Sathishwaran, seeking a CBI probe. The litigant had alleged that labourers from Pallipalayam and neighbouring areas in Namakkal were lured into selling their kidneys for Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh.