Labour officer mowed down over parking dispute in Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI: A 57-year-old assistant inspector of labour was mowed down and killed in Hosur on Sunday when a 20-year-old youth allegedly drove his car into him and his three family members following a heated exchange between the two groups over the four-wheeler brushing the officer’s two-wheeler parked in front of the official’s house.

The three family members escaped with minor injuries. Police have identified the deceased as P Sivamoorthy.

The car was driven by S Adhitya (20) of Hosur. He is a third-year student of an arts and science college. His father Srinivasan is a DMK district committee member and former Hosur Municipality councillor.

The car had two other occupants, who were identified as S Harish (19) of Achettipalli village and S Rithik Kumar (19) of Hosur. Harish is a second-year arts and science college student.

His mother Prema is a Village Administrative Officer of Mogalur. Rithik Kumar too is a second-year arts and science college student.

All the three youth were arrested. The injured were identified as S Kirubakaran (35), Amsaveni (33) and Nilani (6). Kirubakaran, who works in a private company, is the son of Sivamoorthy. Amsaveni is Sivamoorthy’s daughter-in-law, while Nilani is the granddaughter.