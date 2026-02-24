Labour officer mowed down over parking dispute in Hosur

KRISHNAGIRI: A 57-year-old assistant inspector of labour was mowed down and killed in Hosur on Sunday when a 20-year-old youth allegedly drove his car into him and his three family members following a heated exchange between the two groups over the four-wheeler brushing the officer’s two-wheeler parked in front of the official’s house.
The three family members escaped with minor injuries. Police have identified the deceased as P Sivamoorthy.
The car was driven by S Adhitya (20) of Hosur. He is a third-year student of an arts and science college. His father Srinivasan is a DMK district committee member and former Hosur Municipality councillor.
The car had two other occupants, who were identified as S Harish (19) of Achettipalli village and S Rithik Kumar (19) of Hosur. Harish is a second-year arts and science college student.
His mother Prema is a Village Administrative Officer of Mogalur. Rithik Kumar too is a second-year arts and science college student.
All the three youth were arrested. The injured were identified as S Kirubakaran (35), Amsaveni (33) and Nilani (6). Kirubakaran, who works in a private company, is the son of Sivamoorthy. Amsaveni is Sivamoorthy’s daughter-in-law, while Nilani is the granddaughter.
According to police sources, “The incident happened on Sunday night at Annai Aravindan Nagar in Hosur when Adhitya and his two friends (Harish and Rithik Kumar) were going in a car, which hit Sivamoorthy’s two-wheeler parked in front of his house.
This led to a heated exchange between the assistant labour inspector and the three youth. Sivamoorthy’s family members (Kirubakaran, Amsaveni and Nilani) too came out. In a fit of rage, Adhitya mowed down the four, killing the officer and injuring the family members.”
Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai rushed to the spot.
Later Kirubakaran lodged a complaint at Hosur town police station. Cases were booked under sections 296 (b), 115 (2), 109 (2) and 103 (1) of BNS against the three youth. They were arrested and sent to remand on Monday evening.
In a release, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin for “the arrogance of DMK cadre and failing to maintain law and order” in the state.