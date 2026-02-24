Madras High Court directs Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu to file counter in divorce case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu and his siblings to file counter-affidavit to the petition filed by his separated wife Pramila Srinivasan seeking appointment of a court commissioner for recording and collecting evidence and documents in connection with a divorce case filed in the court of California in the US.

When her applications came up for hearing on Monday, Justice P Dhanabal ordered the respondents to file counter-affidavit by March 11 and adjourned the hearing. The petitioner and Sridhar Vembu were married in 1993 and had been living in the US.

The latter returned to India in 2019 and filed for divorce in 2021. Citing orders passed by the California court on October 2, 2025, and the letter rogatory issued thereafter, Pramila moved the HC under Order 22 Rule 9 of the Civil Procedure Code seeking appointment of a local commissioner for recording and collecting evidence and statements of the witnesses including siblings of Sridhar Vembu — Radha Vembu, Sekar Vembu and Kumar Vembu.