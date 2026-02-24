MMK seeks 5 seats, to fight elections on DMK symbol

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday continued its second round of alliance negotiations for the upcoming Assembly election, holding seat-sharing talks with the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) at Anna Arivalayam.

MMK president MH Jawahirullah said the party had sought five seats during the first round of discussions. “We appealed to allot five seats to MMK in this election. This is only the first phase of talks. We will hold further discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin before the next round,” he told reporters. As in the previous election, Jawahirullah said MMK candidates would contest on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

Sources, however, indicated that the DMK has so far offered two seats to the party, which had contested two constituencies in the 2021 election and won both. The MDMK has sought more seats than the six constituencies it contested in 2021 and has reiterated its demand to contest under its own symbol. “They will inform us in a day or two. We will contest under our own symbol,” MDMK presidium chief Arjunraj said. However, DMK sources said that they have urged the MDMK to consider contesting on DMK’s symbol.