Motorists warned against stopping on Kotagiri Road as wildlife activity rises

COIMBATORE: Travellers on the Kotagiri Road have been advised not to halt along the roadside for rest or even to attend nature's call to avoid threats posed by wildlife.

With rising temperatures triggering increased wildlife movement, the Forest Department has begun advising motorists against parking along the Kotagiri Road stretch near Mettupalayam.

The staff of the Mettupalayam Forest Range are interacting with drivers and passengers of cars and buses heading towards Kotagiri and other parts of the Nilgiris to advise them on the danger of stopping en route.

Officials said wild animals - particularly elephants, spotted deer and gaur - have been frequently crossing the Kotagiri stretch in search of water and food. Such movement has increased in recent days and is especially high at night, as soaring daytime temperatures restrict animal activity. More and more number of elephants will move on the same stretch due to the high temperature.

"The animals are approaching water sources along the Bhavani River, where they can access water and fresh grass. During crossings, they may stand along the roadside. We have advised motorists to remain inside their vehicles if they encounter elephants on the road and not to step out to take photographs or attempt to chase them away. The animals will move back into the forest after some time. This will help prevent negative human-elephant interactions," said a staff member of the Mettupalayam Forest Range.

To ensure animals can move without disturbance, forest personnel are also monitoring vehicles that halt along the stretch. Members of NGOs are assisting officials in creating awareness among motorists. Authorities have particularly urged youngsters and tourists - who may be unfamiliar with the terrain and the rich wildlife along Kotagiri Road - to strictly follow safety instructions.