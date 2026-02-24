Over 30 students injured as school van overturns in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: A private school van overturned after being hit by a lorry in the rear near Chathirakudi, leaving more than 30 students injured on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the vehicle with students was en route to its school campus after completing its morning pick-up rounds.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred when the van was making a turn from the Madurai–Dhanushkodi National Highway to enter the school. A lorry, reportedly speeding from behind, rammed into the rear of the van, causing it to lose control and overturn.

Following the crash, ambulances rushed the injured students to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

On information, Chathirakudi police filed case and further investigation underway. Official sources said that all students sustained minor injuries.

Ramanathapuram MLA Kathar Basha Muthuramalingam visited the GH and met injured students and their parents, and instructed the medical staff to ensure they received immediate and comprehensive care.