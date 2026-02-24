Parents seek arrest of Ranipet govt school teacher for hurling caste slur at son

RANIPET: The parents of a Class 6 student studying at the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Kalavai, submitted a petition to Collector JU Chandrakala on Monday, demanding the arrest of a teacher named Barani, who allegedly verbally abused the student who belongs to the Arunthathiyar community.

The parents alleged that Barani made derogatory caste-based remarks at their child, and beat him up.

Later, the parents, led by members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, staged a sit-in protest against the police inaction over the incident.

The boy’s father, R Murugan, told TNIE that a case was registered at the Kalavai police station on February 3 against the teacher under sections of the BNS, 2023, and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

However, no action has been taken yet.

“My son studies well. The teacher made several casteist slurs, beat him up, and made him sit on the last bench. My son became mentally upset and stopped going to school. Is it our fault that we were born into this community?” asked Murugan.

Due to the protest, tension arose at the collector’s office. Chandrakala later assured the parents that action would be taken against the teacher.

Following this assurance, the protestors dispersed.