Rationalists who don’t see gurus as god are rascals, says Madras HC judge

KRISHNAGIRI: Rationalists who do not believe in the idea of seeing spiritual gurus as a form of god are rascals, fools and barbarians, said Madras High Court Justice GR Swaminathan in Hosur on Saturday.

Speaking at the ‘Guru Vandana Utsava’ organised by the Hosur Sathsangh at a private school, Swaminathan said, “A few months ago, while I, along with my family, was returning from Patiala, our car tyre got punctured between Chandigarh and Delhi. We were helpless and unable to see anything on the road five feet away due to mist. I chanted and worshipped guru, and fortunately, we did not face any any untoward incidents.”

He further said, “There may be many gurus in mutts, but all of their philosophy is the same. God is abstract, but gurus are god’s living presence. However, in Tamil Nadu, people calling themselves rationalists are calling us rascals, fools and barbarians for seeing gurus in the form of god. Those who are saying that are the rascals, fools and barbarians.”

Stating that gurus give support, Swaminathan said, “I have more than four years in service and I will take support from gurus for courage.”

Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamy from Sri Pejawara Adhodshaja Mutt in Udupi, among others were present at the event.