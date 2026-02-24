Relationship dispute: Madras HC allows student’s kidney transplant operations

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Authorisation Committee of the Tamil Nadu Health Department for organ transplantation to grant permission within three weeks to a college student suffering from renal issues to have kidney transplant.

Justice P T Asha passed the orders recently on a petition filed by B Shyam, of Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, pursuing third year in law graduation at a private university in Chennai.

The student has been suffering from kidney disease stage five. Since the doctors of a private hospital in Chennai advised him to go for kidney transplant, his parents searched for a suitable donor within the family but could not find matches. However, a distant relative R Selvam, of Tada in Andhra Pradesh, came forward on his own to donate a kidney.

They (Shyam and Selvam) both submitted an application to the authorisation committee on November 22, 2025, under form-II of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014, with required documents.

The committee, after perusing documents and interviewing the donor, rejected the application on January 9, 2026, on the grounds of ‘relationship not established’. Challenging this, Shyam and Selvam filed the writ petition seeking to quash the rejection order and direct grant of permission.