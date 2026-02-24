Retaining walls to come up along Vathalmalai road to stop soil erosion

DHARMAPURI: To reduce landslides occurring along the hill road leading to Vathalmalai, the district rural development agency has allocated Rs 90 lakh for the construction of multiple retaining walls along the 19-km-stretch.

Vathalmalai is a hill located 3,000 feet above mean sea level (MSL) and lies about 26 km away from the Dharmapuri collectorate. The hill road stretches for about 19 km and has over 26 hairpin bends.

During the monsoon, this road experiences severe soil erosion, leading to multiple landslides throughout the year. Each landslide affects students' livelihoods, access to healthcare, and education. To tackle landslips, the Dharmapuri BDO is presently constructing over seven retaining walls at a cost of Rs 90 lakh.

Speaking to TNIE, P Selvam from Ondiriyangadu, said, "During the Fengal cyclone in 2024, we had been isolated for three days. There was no access to ambulances, and students could not go to school. Farmers were also unable to bring their produce to the local market in Dharmapuri. We have requested a retaining wall, and now it is under construction."

Another resident, S Kaaliappan from Palsilambu, said, "We urge the district administration to hasten construction of retaining walls before the onset of the southwest monsoon. If this is not addressed, there will be more instances of landslides, and the construction so far would be meaningless."

Officials in the Dharmapuri block development office said, "In our assessment, the haipin bends in nine places were prone to soil erosion, and we have already constructed retaining walls in two places. Now, we have commenced construction of retaining walls in six other areas at Rs 90 lakh, and the works will be completed by April."