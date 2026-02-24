TN Assembly election: Seeman adds star value, sets up three-way contest in Karaikudi

SIVAGANGA: The poll bugle has started sounding, albeit at low pitch, with Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman rolling up his sleevs to enter the Assembly election fray from Karaikudi. The actor-turned politician’s recent announcement on his candidature has added star value to the seat, as political pandits have turned their focus on the constituency, one of the oldest in the state.

With the DMK alliance sweeping three of the four Assembly seats in Sivaganga district in 2021, Seeman’s entry is seen as a direct, audacious challenge to the established national and Dravidian powers.

Karaikudi has been dominated by the Congress, at least for a decade, as is evident from the 2016 and 2021 Assembly election results, and from the outcome of parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019. It’s believed in the coming polls too, the Congress will contest in Karaikudi as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), while BJP will contest under the NDA. If BJP is not contesting from the seat, the constituency is likely to go to AMMK.

A lookback at the poll performance of the NTK chief shows he is a force to reckon with, as he has managed to widen his vote base significantly through the years. In 2016, he contested from Cuddalore, and secured 12,497 votes, finishing fifth; and in 2021, he increased his tally to 48,597 votes in Tiruvottiyur, finishing third — just behind DMK.

Known for his scathing criticism of national parties and their “mistakes”, Seeman is likely to face a formidable challenge from the Congress, BJP, and TVK. Against the Congress, his allegations range from ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka to the Grand Old Party’s “involvement” in Tamil genocide in the neighbouring nation; and against BJP, his accusations include “anti-people” policies.