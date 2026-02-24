TN Governor RN Ravi lauds Padma awardees

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Monday felicitated distinguished personalities from the state who have been selected for the 2026 Padma awards, at a function.

Congratulating the awardees, Ravi said India’s journey as a Republic since 1950 was an opportunity to rediscover and relearn the country’s historical glory and excellence. He lauded the contributions of the honourees across diverse fields, noting that their work reflected dedication to national development.

Those who were felicitated include gastroenterologist KR Palaniswamy; industrialist and social activist SKM Maeilanandhan; former health minister HV Hande; author and activist Sivasankari; mridangam exponent Tiruvarur Bakthavathsalam; former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University K Ramasamy; Thirumurai exponent Othuvaar Tiruttani Swaminathan; Director of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras

V Kamakoti; veterinary scientist Punniamurthy Natesan; bronze sculptor Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar; and Carnatic vocalist duo Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian.

Suseela, widow of R Krishnan, credited with reviving Kurumba tribal art through his distinctive cloth paintings, received the felicitation on behalf of her husband.