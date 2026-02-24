TN govt plans to build Chennai-Tiruvannamalai expressway, travel time to be halved

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is planning to develop an approximately 140-km greenfield expressway between Chennai (Oragadam) and Tiruvannamalai via Cheyyar, following the alignment of the shelved Chennai-Salem expressway project. The move has effectively revived the possibility of implementing the earlier Salem expressway proposal, which was officially dropped in 2022, now in multiple phases.

If the proposal materialises as planned, travel time from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai will be substantially reduced from about four hours to roughly two hours. The project is also expected to significantly cut freight travel time from SIPCOT and other industrial belts in Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram districts to Kattupalli Port and Ennore Port. Additionally, it will significantly boost tourism to Tiruvannamalai, which has steadily emerged as a major pilgrimage town attracting lakhs of devotees from Chennai and elsewhere in recent years.

The proposed six-lane, access-controlled highway will originate at the under-construction Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) near Oragadam and extend up to Tiruvannamalai via Cheyyar SIPCOT and Desur, according to official sources. The project will be implemented by the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority.

In the first phase, a 68-km stretch from Oragadam to Cheyyar SIPCOT will be taken up, while the second phase will cover the remaining approximately 72-km stretch from Manampathi (Cheyyar SIPCOT) to Tiruvannamalai.