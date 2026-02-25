A century of struggle and sacrifice: Comrade R Nallakannu passes away at 101

CHENNAI: Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Nallakannu passed away at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Wednesday, February 25, due to prolonged age-related ailments. He was 101.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the hospital said that he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on February 1. The statement noted that despite specialised care, he had not been responding well to the treatments and his condition became critical.

“With profound sorrow, we inform you that Mr Nallakannu passed away at 1.55 pm on February 25,” the statement read.

Following the death of CPM veteran N Sankaraiah in 2023, Nallakannu was the last centenarian communist leader in Tamil Nadu.

Comrade RNK, as he was fondly called by the people, remained an embodiment of integrity and selfless service for nearly eight decades he had spent in political limelight.

Born on December 26, 1925, in Perumpathu village near Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district, young Nallakannu witnessed poverty, and exploitation firsthand.

Drawn to Marxist ideals, he joined the Communist Party of India in 1946, when India was still under colonial rule.