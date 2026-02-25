Advanced radiation units end cancer patient referrals from Salem GH

SALEM: The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem has achieved self-sufficiency in the field of radiation oncology after the procurement of advanced cancer treatment equipment in June 2025, with zero referrals to other medical college hospitals and a sharp rise in the number of patients treated.

The hospital installed a Linear Accelerator (LINAC) at a cost of Rs 22.96 crore, a brachytherapy unit imported from Germany at Rs 4 crore, and a CT simulator at Rs 4 crore. A separate building for the radiation block was constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore to house the equipment.

A senior professor in the oncology department said that earlier, the hospital relied on a digital telecobalt machine for radiation therapy, which had limitations in precision. "When we were using the telecobalt machine, radiation rays would pass through nearby healthy areas as exact targeting was difficult. After the introduction of LINAC, we can achieve better precision," the professor said.

The impact of the upgrade has also reflected in patient numbers. When the telecobalt machine was in use, around 500 patients were treated in a year. Since the commissioning of the high-end advanced equipment in June 2025, about 487 patients have been treated in just six months.

The LINAC is used to deliver external radiation therapy and enables doctors to focus radiation more accurately on tumours, reducing damage to surrounding tissues. With the new machine, the hospital has begun treating complex cases such as brain and lung cancers, which were previously referred to other centres, such as the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.