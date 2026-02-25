Centre to launch CBDC-based food subsidy pilot project under PMGKAY in Puducherry on February 26 

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi will launch a pilot project for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)-based Food Subsidy Distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in the Union Territory of Puducherry on February 26, 2026.

Under the pilot, food subsidies will be credited directly to identified beneficiaries in the form of programmable CBDC tokens. These tokens, issued as part of the Digital Rupee framework, will be deposited into beneficiaries’ CBDC wallets and will be redeemable exclusively for the purchase of entitled foodgrains at authorized merchants and Fair Price Shops (FPS).

The purpose-bound nature of the tokens ensures that the subsidy is utilized strictly for foodgrain procurement, enhancing transparency and accountability in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The Digital Rupee, or e-rupee, is a tokenised digital version of the Indian rupee issued by the Reserve Bank of India as a Central Bank Digital Currency. Its integration into the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) ecosystem is expected to provide a secure, instant, traceable, and programmable digital cash mechanism for PMGKAY beneficiaries.

This reform aims to streamline fund flows, reduce transaction friction, and strengthen the overall efficiency of subsidy delivery.