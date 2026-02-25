Dental college directed to pay Rs 6 Lakh for excess fee collection in TN

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed a self-financing dental college to pay `6 lakh as compensation for collecting fees in excess of the amount fixed by the Fee Fixation Committee and for delaying the submission of a student’s course certificates to the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on a petition filed by J Priyadarshini, who sought a direction to Madha Dental College to refund the excess fee collected from her and to award compensation for not submitting her course completion certificates to the university.

The judge directed the college to pay `6 lakh within four weeks, stating that the amount would constitute a “full quit” settlement. The court also directed the varsity to process and issue the petitioner’s degree certificate within eight weeks.