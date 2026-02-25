DMK inclined to share power at local body level: Girish Chodankar

CHENNAI: Ahead of formal alliance negotiations, the Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar on Monday said the ruling DMK has, in principle, shown openness to sharing power at the local body level, even as seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly election are yet to begin.

Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar, in an interview to TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, said the issue was discussed during recent interactions between senior leaders of the two parties, including a meeting between Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

“In principle, they (DMK) did not have any problem regarding power-sharing at the panchayat, corporation and local body levels,” he said. At the same time, Chodankar made it clear that the Congress has not dropped its larger demand for a share in power at the state level.

While the DMK has begun discussions with some alliance partners, Chodankar said the Congress is still awaiting a formal invitation for talks, though informal consultations are under way. He also acknowledged political communication across party lines, including with actor Vijay’s TVK, calling such engagements routine during election season.