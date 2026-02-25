Tamil Nadu

DMK inclined to share power at local body level: Girish Chodankar

“In principle, they (DMK) did not have any problem regarding power-sharing at the panchayat, corporation and local body levels,” he said.
Congress leader Girish Chodankar.
Congress leader Girish Chodankar.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Ahead of formal alliance negotiations, the Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar on Monday said the ruling DMK has, in principle, shown openness to sharing power at the local body level, even as seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Assembly election are yet to begin.

Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar, in an interview to TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu, said the issue was discussed during recent interactions between senior leaders of the two parties, including a meeting between Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal and Chief Minister M K Stalin.

“In principle, they (DMK) did not have any problem regarding power-sharing at the panchayat, corporation and local body levels,” he said. At the same time, Chodankar made it clear that the Congress has not dropped its larger demand for a share in power at the state level.

While the DMK has begun discussions with some alliance partners, Chodankar said the Congress is still awaiting a formal invitation for talks, though informal consultations are under way. He also acknowledged political communication across party lines, including with actor Vijay’s TVK, calling such engagements routine during election season.

Girish Chodankar

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com