Foul odour from Vellalore dumpyard spreads across Coimbatore neighbourhoods

COIMBATORE: Residents across several parts of Coimbatore say the foul smell from the Vellalore dumpyard has intensified in recent weeks, spreading to neighbourhoods located several kilometres away and causing distress during evening.

People residing in Podanur, Nanjundapuram, Ramanathapuram, Sungam, Singanallur, Sundarapuram and nearby areas say the odour has become a daily problem, particularly during evening. Many residents claim the smell makes it difficult to keep their windows open.

"We can clearly smell the garbage every evening. Sometimes it becomes so strong that we have to shut all the doors and windows," said R Gayathri Devi, a resident of Nanjundapuram. "Earlier it was occasional, but now it seems to happen almost every day," she added.

Another resident, M Baasha from Podanur said the situation has been getting worse over the past few weeks. "Children and elderly people find it very uncomfortable. We cannot even sit outside in the evening. All the commercial stores in the Saradha Mill Road area have started using incense sticks and burners to evade the foul odour," he added.

Local activists and social workers have also condemned the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's failure to take adequate measures to control the odour from garbage piles.

Sources said that in the past, the civic body used to spray water and other chemical solutions over the waste to reduce the smell. But recently no such steps are being taken by the CCMC officials.