IAS reshuffle sees new collectors for Chengalpattu, Karur, Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday transferred a few IAS officers and appointed new collectors to Chengalpattu, Karur and Kancheepuram districts.

A G.O. issued in this regard on Tuesday said Chengalpattu collector D Sneha will assume charge as collector of Kancheepuram, in place of Kalaiselvi Mohan who will take over as the director of Economics and Statistics.

Chengalpattu sub collector S Malathi Helen has been promoted as collector. Ponneri sub collector K Ravikumar has been promoted as collector of Karur in place of M Thangavel.

R Jaya, commissioner of economics and statistics, will assume charge as secretary to the Special Initiatives department. Chandrasekar Sakamuri, on return from deputation to the union government, will assume charge as the principal executive officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

A Shanmugasundaram, who was transferred as the TNPSC controller of examinations recently following the cancellation of the Group II and II-A main examinations, will take over as secretary to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

N Ponmani will be the joint commissioner of Commercial Taxes department in Erode. More official transfers are expected in the next few days ahead of the Assembly elections.