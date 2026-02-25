IIT-M professor appointed to UN’s independent international scientific panel on AI

CHENNAI: B Ravindran of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has been appointed to the United Nations’ Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, a newly constituted global body tasked with providing rigorous and independent scientific assessments of AI’s impact on society.

The panel was established through a resolution of the United Nations General Assembly in August 2025. It is the first global scientific body dedicated exclusively to Artificial Intelligence and comprises 40 leading experts from different regions and disciplines. The panel will examine how AI is transforming economies, governance and everyday life, and provide evidence-based inputs to international policy discussions.

According to a statement issued by IIT Madras, the creation of the panel follows commitments made under the Global Digital Compact adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future. The compact called for a shared vision for an open, safe and inclusive digital future, including the formation of a global scientific body on AI.

Ravindran heads the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, and is the founding head of the Centre for Responsible AI at IIT Madras. He has more than three decades of experience in Artificial Intelligence research, with interests spanning responsible AI and deep reinforcement learning.