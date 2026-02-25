Madras HC quashes women's panel proceedings against MP Shanmugam over alleged derogatory remarks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the proceedings of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women against former AIADMK minister and sitting MP C Ve Shanmugam over his alleged derogatory comments against women while addressing a party meet.

The TNSCW, on October 24, 2025, issued a summons to Shanmugam requiring him to be present before it on October 28 for inquiry relating to the complaints lodged by G Pramila and A Radhika, leaders of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, over his comments equating women with commodities while addressing a party meet. It also directed the DGP to initiate criminal proceedings against the AIADMK leader.

“Having gone through the petitioner’s (Shanmugam) aforesaid speech, this Court is of the considered view that the same cannot be, by any stretch of imagination, construed to be misogynistic in nature or demeaning the womenfolk of the State as contended by the private respondents and instead, it can only be construed as a critique of the policy of the Government giving freebies,” Justice AD Jagadish Chandira said in the order passed on Wednesday on the petition filed by Shanmugam.