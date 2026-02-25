Nanthavanam residents say amenities denied for 16 years, threaten poll boycott

TIRUCHY: A total of 35 families residing on temple land at Nanthavanam in Thirupparaithurai, along the Tiruchy-Karur highway in Tiruchy district, have announced a boycott of the upcoming Assembly elections, alleging that their settlement lacks basic amenities such as electricity and drinking water.

According to residents, their ancestors migrated from neighbouring districts several decades ago and worked at the Tharugavaneshwarar Temple, residing close to the temple.

The families were evicted in 2010, when the National Highways Authority of India undertook a road-widening project. With no alternative accommodation, the residents were shifted to Nanthavanam – a garden area belonging to the temple – after the intervention of the Thirupparaithurai panchayat authorities.

Since then, they have been living there in makeshift huts. “As the land belongs to the temple, which is administered by the HR &CE Department, no basic amenities such as electricity or drinking water have been provided to us. Our living conditions are worse than imaginable.

Our children are forced to study under kerosene lamps. Though we own mobile phones, we have no way to charge them and have to depend on relatives or friends outside the settlement,” said said K Nagarajan (64), a resident at the settlement.

Despite submitting several representations over the past 16 years to the HR&CE Department, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, government officials, and elected representatives, residents said that they are exhausted from repeatedly demanding basic necessities.