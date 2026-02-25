‘Rampant’ quarrying from irrigation tank; restrictions imposed on firm in TN

MADURAI: After a protest from farmers against the indiscriminate quarrying of soil from Karisal Kulam irrigation tank in Sivarakottai near Kallikudi for a bridge construction, the district officials, during a peace committee meeting held on Tuesday, imposed strict restrictions on the private agency carrying out the excavation.

A senior official involved in the talks said, "The company has been directed to restrict operations to daytime -- between 8 am and 5 pm. We have instructed it to limit the mining depth to just one foot in the designated areas of the tank. We have assured the villagers that monitoring will be intensified to prevent any further violations," the official added.

Over the past few months, farmers in Sivarakottai had been alleging severe irregularities in the quarrying of soil from the Karisal Kulam tank for the bridge construction project. The farmers rely on the waterbody for the irrigation of nearly 127 acres of farmland.

Initially, they protested against the mining of soil, claiming that it affected the waterbody's capacity and structural integrity. Following an intervention by revenue officials and assurances to regulate the mining, the farmers agreed to allow the project to proceed.