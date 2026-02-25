Rs 1 lakh cost imposed on man for forging adoptive mom’s property documents in TN

MADURAI: Coming to the rescue of a septuagenarian whose adopted son allegedly took away her properties by forging her signature and threatening her, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of `1 lakh on him, ordered cancellation of the forged property documents and directed registration of an FIR against him.

A bench of justices GK Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima issued the directions while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by the man, S Selvaganesh. He had alleged that his adoptive mother, C Jeyalakshmi (72), was under illegal detention at a private home in Theni district.

According to the order, Jeyalakshmi, a former lecturer who owns several properties, had adopted Selvaganesh in 2021 as she was unmarried. However, she told the court that he later began transferring her properties into his name by forging her signature and issuing threats.

In November last year, she moved to a private home in Theni of her own volition to safeguard herself and her properties.

Earlier this year, Selvaganesh lodged a missing person complaint with the Dindigul police. After learning that she was staying at the private home, he filed the habeas corpus petition alleging illegal detention.