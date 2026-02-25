Tenders floated for logistics park in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is accelerating its push to emerge as a logistics gateway on the south coast, with the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Sipcot) inviting bids to appoint a consultant for a multi-modal logistics park in Thoothukudi.

The park will be developed on 173 acres under public-private partnership (PPP) model, with a 60-year concession period aimed at attracting long-term private investment in logistics and warehousing, officials said.

Sipcot has earmarked the land and will provide basic infrastructure, including roads, water supply, stormwater drainage, power and street lighting, up to the project boundary.

The facility is expected to function as a regional freight aggregation hub, leveraging Thoothukudi’s road and rail connectivity to enable seamless multimodal cargo movement.

The selected bidder - single entity or a consortium - will form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and enter into a long-term concession agreement with Sipcot. The concessionaire will be responsible for end-to-end development of the park, including design, engineering, financing, construction, operations and maintenance.