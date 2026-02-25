TNPDCL instructs staff to avoid monthly power shutdowns until April

Meanwhile, staff said the upcoming assembly election is another reason for skipping the monthly maintenance. "Usually, the department instructs us to keep the electricity supply on without any major interruptions from January to March to assist students in preparing for their examinations. This is an official order, while the approaching elections are an unsaid reason.

The order may be in force until the end of the election season. Until then, we carry out minor maintenance on Saturdays on the domestic belt and on Sundays on the industrial belt when industries are closed. We also have provisions to perform repairs and correct faults area-wise. Using them, we fix the issues to the best of our ability. If there is any emergency, we will shut down the supply," said a staff member under anonymity.



"Keeping the situation in mind, we have been preparing for this hectic period in December 2025 itself, even though the distribution network needs a complete shutdown once a month to avoid further repairs. However, we are forced to manage the situation without monthly maintenance, which may increase power cuts," a section officer from TNPDCL said.