TNPDCL instructs staff to avoid monthly power shutdowns until April

COIMBATORE: As examinations for schoolchildren are under way, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has instructed field officers not to suspend power supply to carry out regular maintenance work.
Meanwhile, field staff worry that operating distribution channels without proper monthly maintenance continuously for four months could run into problems, especially since the demand for electricity usually goes up during summer. The board exams for Class X and Class XII in CBSE schools have already started, and exams for state board students have been scheduled to start on March 2.
A senior official from the Coimbatore metro circle said that the section and field officers have already carried out large-scale precautionary maintenance in December 2025, to avoid unnecessary power interruptions for the next few months up to April 2026. Unless it is an emergency, the power supply will not be suspended. In areas where supply from alternative sources is viable, smaller maintenance work can be carried out," the officer said.
Meanwhile, staff said the upcoming assembly election is another reason for skipping the monthly maintenance. "Usually, the department instructs us to keep the electricity supply on without any major interruptions from January to March to assist students in preparing for their examinations. This is an official order, while the approaching elections are an unsaid reason.
The order may be in force until the end of the election season. Until then, we carry out minor maintenance on Saturdays on the domestic belt and on Sundays on the industrial belt when industries are closed. We also have provisions to perform repairs and correct faults area-wise. Using them, we fix the issues to the best of our ability. If there is any emergency, we will shut down the supply," said a staff member under anonymity.
"Keeping the situation in mind, we have been preparing for this hectic period in December 2025 itself, even though the distribution network needs a complete shutdown once a month to avoid further repairs. However, we are forced to manage the situation without monthly maintenance, which may increase power cuts," a section officer from TNPDCL said.