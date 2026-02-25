TNPGCL receives 74K tonnes of coal for Udangudi thermal power plant

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation (TNPGCL) has received the first shipment of coal for its Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant which is set to be inaugurated soon.

A vessel carrying 74,000 tonnes of coal from Vizag reached the Kallamozhi offshore captive coal jetty on February 21.

It was berthed the next day as per guidance of Tamil Nadu Maritime Board (TNMB) after obtaining all statutory clearances from central and state agencies.

The Kallamozhi jetty is Asia's first offshore facility which is located 7.9 km off the coast. TNPGCL has constructed a 555-metre-long and 24-metre-wide main berth capable of handling two coal-laden vessels.

The cargo was unloaded into the hopper, which fed it to a closed conveyor system and reached the crushing unit in thermal power plant, for the test trial.

"Over 1200 tonnes of coal per hour is being discharged from the jetty to the plant, which are located 8 km apart. Further, the coal has to be transported 6 km from the shore to reach the coal yard. The actual capacity of the conveyor system is to evacuate 2,000 tonnes per hour", said a senior TNPGCL official.

Speaking to TNIE, TNPGCL chairman and managing director Dr J Radhakrishnan said "It is for the first time in the country that TANGEDCO is operating such a facility, and it is a milestone achievement in the power sector.

Unit 1 will be inaugurated once power production is stabilised".

The official added that electricity production was stabilised at 330 MW during the trial run, which is 50 percent of the unit's total capacity. The unit was tripped multiple times and restarted to check the functions of the boilers, turbines and production units. "We will increase the load supplied from the coal jetty from Wednesday so as to increase the electricity generation further, " an official from BHEL told TNIE.