Visual stories of students take centre stage at exhibition in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Students became the storytellers at a district-level visual exhibition held at Ponni Chithira Kadal Koodam in Nagapattinam, where over 60 government school children presented mobile photographs, short films and personal visual narratives documenting their everyday lives.

The exhibition on Tuesday, which will be open to the public till Sunday, marks the conclusion of the culmination of a unique arts education initiative led by District Education Empowerment Programme (DEEP), Nagapattinam, chaired by District Collector P Akash, in collaboration with a private organization Art Is War Collective.

Reflecting an interest in photojournalism, Kamsikasri B, a class 9 student of Thirupoondi Government Higher Secondary School, whose mobile photographs were displayed at the exhibition, said she developed a deep interest in photography through the visual storytelling programme.

“I learnt that photography is not just about still images, but about the stories they tell. I believe a photograph can even stop wars between nations. I would like to learn more about photojournalism,” she said.

Launched in October with support from the District Collectorate, the initiative trained over 200 students from Class 8 and 9 students across six government schools in smartphone photography, videography and basic storytelling. The goal was simple -- to help children record their own realities rather than have them told by outsiders.

Sivanesh R, a class 9 student of Thittacherry Government Higher Secondary School, said the training changed how he looked at everyday life.

“I captured the daily lives around me. What I once saw as routine chores, now seem as real lives being lived. Learning photography helped me step into another person’s world,” he said.

The exhibition featured stories from fishing villages in Vellapalam to schools in Vedaranyam, covering daily routines, family livelihoods, local customs and personal hopes.

Parents and district officials attended in large numbers, many stopping to listen as students explained the meaning behind their work. Organisers said the programme focused on building creative skills while strengthening students’ confidence and observation. DEEP members added that efforts are underway to further develop and utilise the skills acquired by students during the visual arts course.