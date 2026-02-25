Will continue to fight for citizenship of Sri Lankan Tamils in camps, says CM Stalin

KANNIYAKUMARI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the fight to secure citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils will continue. In a social media post after visiting the rehabilitation camp for Lankan Tamils at Perumalapuram,

Stalin stated, “We have been providing permanent houses to Sri Lankan Tamil brethrens. We will continue our fight to get them citizenship. We expect that the Government of India will provide citizenship to them who have been living on this land for many years. Our voice will continue to be raised for our Tamils.”

The CM also pointed out that the state has disbursed assistance of Rs 11. 07 crore towards higher education of 5,771 refugee students in the last three years.

Stalin, who was on his way to Kanniyakumari from Tirunelveli, made an unscheduled visit to the camp. After interacting with the families, he came to know that 90 houses have been constructed there at a cost of Rs 7.85 crore and that he was to inaugurate them on Wednesday.