Youth detained for killing girl, her grandmom in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old man was detained on Tuesday for killing a 16-year-old minor girl and her 60-year-old grandmother over an altercation regarding their relationship near Negaman in Coimbatore on Monday night.

The formal arrest is, however, yet to be made, the police said. The deceased was P Kowsy and her grandmother M Mylathal of Kondegoundanpalayam.

According to the Rural Police, the suspect, Abhishek of Kappalankarai, got acquainted with Kowsy when he was studying in the same school near Negamam. Probe revealed the duo were in a relationship over the last few years. Abhishek had earlier approached the girl’s family for marriage.

However, they refused on the ground that she had not attained the legal age for marriage. On Monday, he went to the girl’s house, insisted for marriage, and held an altercation.

He allegedly took out a knife and stabbed her. However, he surrendered at Negamam police station and allegedly claimed that he consumed poison in an attempt to end his life. He was admitted to Pollachi GH. Probe is on.