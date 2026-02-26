16-year-long demand met, bus stand to be named after GU Pope in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order to name the Sawyerpuram bus stand after Tamil scholar Dr GU Pope, thus fulfilling the 16-year long demand of locals and Thoothukudi-Nazareth CSI diocese.

In 2010, the CSI diocese gave 51 cents of land belonging to the Pope arts and science college, for expansion of the bus stand on the condition that the bus stand would be named after the scholar. Resolutions were passed by Sawyerpuram town panchayat in this regard in 2009, 2023 and 2025.

However, when the bus stand expansion work was completed under Kalaignar urban development scheme in 2025, the state government named it as Sawyerpuram town panchayat bus stand, which irked the Church and residents.

“The land was diverted for the social purpose, as at least 5000 students and teachers from the 100 surrounding villages reach Sawyerpuram to access schools, colleges, and other institutions as envisioned by Pope”, said Rajesh Ravichandar, Diocesan council member.

Considering the pleas and continuous agitations, the Municipal administration and water distribution department on behalf of the state government issued a G.O on February 19, permitting the local body to name the bus stand as “Dr GU Pope bus stand”.