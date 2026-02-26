Boys protest as Virudhunagar women’s college delays co-ed status, holding up marksheets

MADURAI: When P Kiran (name changed) received his semester marksheet, he was eager to see the grades that he secured, but instead what caught his eye was not the grades nor the pass percentile but the fact that he had been studying in a women’s college for the past one year. This is not the situation of Kiran alone but of 200 boys who face an uncertain future.

On Wednesday, more than 50 students from the private self-financing college in Virudhunagar staged a sit-in protest in front of the Registrar's office at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) alleging that the college administration had misled them about its status. The students, after getting their semester marksheets, saw that the college still maintains its status as a self-financing women’s college.

The issue dates back to the academic year of 2023-24, when the college, which was started in 1994 as an Arts and Science institution for women, admitted male students, assuring them that the college would soon receive co-educational status. Though boys have been enrolled every year since then, the institution has yet to obtain official approval for the change.

Speaking to TNIE, Kiran said he and others wrote all their semester examinations like any other non-autonomous college students and received their results from MKU. “But our semester marksheets mention that we are studying in a self-financing women’s college. Because of this discrepancy, the college management has not issued the marksheets to us. They keep assuring us that once co-educational status is granted, the marksheets will be corrected and distributed,” he said.