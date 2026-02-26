Chennai court summons former minister Ponmudy over alleged hate speech against Hindu sects

CHENNAI: The Third Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Chennai has issued summons to former DMK Minister K Ponmudy on a private complaint filed against him by BJP councilor Uma Anandan over his alleged hate speech against Saivites, Vaishnavites and women. The court directed him to appear in person on March 24 after finding a prima facie case was made out for hate speech under sections 196(i)(a), 200, 302 of BNS.

Ponmudy had to resign from the Cabinet after the speech created a huge controversy. Uma Anandan preferred a private complaint in the court after her complaint lodged with the police was closed last year.

She stated that the offensive speech made by the former minister on April 6, 2025 amounted to promoting hate, ill-will between the Hindus and atheist groups, as he had intentionally outraged the Hindu sentiments.

However, the counsel for Ponmudy submitted that his client had recollected what was spoken 50 years ago, that too in an indoor meeting. He said the speech did not attract the sections for inciting communal disharmony. The court commented that these averments are a matter of trial.