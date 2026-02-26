Coimbatore girl’s organs give new life to seven through multi-organ donation

COIMBATORE: The organs of an eight-year-old girl have given a new lease of life to seven persons.

S Venba, daughter of T Santhosh, the councillor of ward 73 of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation and chairman of the Town Planning Committee, and S Suganya, fell unconscious on February 23 owing to high blood pressure and brain haemorrhage.

She was rushed to a nearby private hospital for initial treatment and later shifted to KMCH on Avinashi Road in Coimbatore. However, she was declared brain dead on Wednesday.

Amid grief, her parents consented to organ donation in accordance with guidelines from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (Transtan). A multi-organ transplant team harvested her liver, both kidneys, eyes (corneas), bone, and skin. The liver and one kidney were transplanted at KMCH, while the other other organs were allocated at another private hospital in Coimbatore.