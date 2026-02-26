Forest department, PWD to inspect PAP contour canal to curb animal deaths

COIMBATORE: In a bid to prevent wild animals from accidentally falling into tunnels in the 49-km-long contour canal under the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP), officials of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) will soon carry out joint inspections with the Public Works Department (PWD WRD).

The move follows concerns raised by the forest department over recurring deaths of animals such as elephant calves, Nilgiri tahr, sambar deer and even leopards that fall into tunnels and canals. Forest officials have requested the PWD to jointly inspect vulnerable spots and implement structural modifications to prevent such incidents.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has completed a study of the contour canal stretch from Sarkarpathy to Thirumurthy Dam, passing through Pollachi and Tiruppur forest divisions within ATR. Based on the findings, WWF has submitted several recommendations to the state forest department, including installation and modification of escape ramps.

A senior ATR official told TNIE that the department will propose the installation of protective nets at tunnel entry points. "Fixing nets at the mouth of tunnels could help save wild animals and even humans, if they accidentally fall in," the official said.

Further, most of the current ramps are oriented in the direction of water flow, which is counterproductive for animal escape. They need to be reoriented against the flow so that animals can climb out," the official explained.