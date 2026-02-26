Indian seafarer goes missing after Oman ship fire; family questions communication delays

CHENNAI: When a fire broke out aboard a cargo vessel off Oman’s coast earlier this month, 24-year-old Indian seafarer K Gopianan managed to call home once.

“There is a fire on the ship,” he told his father, adding, “I am following the captain’s instructions.” That was the last time, and he has not been heard from since.

More than a fortnight after the incident off Duqm, a port town in Oman’s central coast, Gopianan’s family says it has received no formal communication from the ship’s manning agent or owners on either the search efforts or accountability, raising fresh questions over compliance with India’s marine casualty reporting rules and the protection of seafarers recruited through private agencies.

Gopianan, a cook aboard MV WARBA, had left Tamil Nadu on January 22, travelling from Tiruchy to Mumbai via Bengaluru before flying to Muscat, the vessel’s boarding point. He had been at sea barely two weeks when the fire broke out on February 8 when the ship was enroute to Africa.

“I spoke to my son when the fire broke out. After that, there was complete silence,” said Gopianan’s father Kamaraj, who runs a small mess in Tiruchy. The family says it learnt about the missing of Gopianan only on February 9, when the ship’s master, Captain Bhoominathan, called them.