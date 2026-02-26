Madras HC asks TN govt to list unfulfilled compassionate appointment promises

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court slammed the previous and present TN governments for failing to implement a public announcement assuring a compassionate appointment to the daughter of a sub-inspector killed on duty in 2021.

The court directed the state government to submit a list of similar announcements made by past chief ministers and ministers, along with details of how many have been fulfilled.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan gave the direction in an appeal filed by B Jeyadurgadevi of Thoothukudi, daughter of the deceased SI Balu, challenging an order passed by a single judge last year, upholding the rejection of her application seeking compassionate appointment by the DGP in 2023. Setting aside the single judge’s order, the judges orally criticised former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami for publicly announcing a relief without making any efforts to ensure that it is fulfilled .