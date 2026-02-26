Milestone hit: Kovai ESI completes over 3000 autopsies in three years

COIMBATORE: ESI Medical College Hospital in Coimbatore, which became the first ESI Hospital in the nation to start post-mortem procedures three years ago, has completed 3067 post-mortems so far.

The forensic medical team of the hospital said the awareness of the importance of post-mortem has increased the number of cases in the last two years.

"If a death is reported out of hospital, it must undergo post-mortem, as it helps the families to find out the cause of death," said doctors.

Dr V Vinothkumar, HOD (in charge) of Forensic Science department of the hospital, said that the post-mortem procedure is important not only for medico-legal cases, but also helps in many ways to the family.

"Cases of sudden, unexpected, or unnatural deaths occurring outside of hospitals are increasingly required to undergo a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. This helps to distinguish between natural and unnatural deaths.

Post-mortem provides crucial answers about why a loved one died, helping families find closure. It identifies underlying, previously unknown diseases, which can be critical for the health of surviving family members. It also helps in civil matters, such as property-related issues, insurance claims and loans, by establishing an official cause of death," he said.

An autopsy is also a vital tool for diagnosing familial, hereditary, and genetic diseases that may have been unknown or misdiagnosed during a person's life. However, many people are still resisting the procedure, Vinothkumar added.

"A year ago, an eight-year-old boy collapsed while playing football. When a healthy, active boy collapsed suddenly, the family panicked. The post-mortem found that the boy was suffering from Myocardial bridging (MB), a congenital anomaly and a rare health issue.